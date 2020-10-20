Notorious South Surrey fugitive returns to court Nov. 12

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, arrested last December in California in connection with a fatal 2017 shooting in South Surrey, is next due in court on Nov. 12. (File photos)

The man charged in connection with a 2017 killing in South Surrey and arrested in California last December following an intensive manhunt is to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on the homicide charge next month.

BC Prosecution Service officials confirmed Tuesday (Oct. 20) that Brandon Nathan Teixeira has a date to “consult counsel” on Nov. 12 regarding proceedings for charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and discharge firearm with intent.

The first-degree murder charge was announced in September 2018, in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in the 14300-block of Crescent Road.

The charges of attempted murder and discharge a firearm with intent, meanwhile, relate to an offence on the same date, which U.S. court documents obtained in December state are related to the shooting of Khabra’s girlfriend.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

READ MORE: Fugitive in South Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Khabra’s death, the same documents note, was motivated by revenge and an alleged $160,000 bounty.

Other court dates set for Teixeira include a bail hearing on Nov. 16, in connection with charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault related to an Aug. 23, 2015 incident in Maple Ridge; and bail proceedings on April 8, 2021, in connection with an aggravated assault charge in Surrey – the U.S. court documents note that incident occurred in June 2016 – and four outstanding breach-of-release charges.

Teixeira was extradited to Canada in late April, nearly five months after his arrest.

That Dec. 1, 2019 apprehension, at a home in Oroville, Calif. (about 100 kilometres north of Sacramento), was nothing short of dramatic, with U.S. officials describing violent efforts to elude capture, including the ramming of an armoured vehicle.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

CourtcrimeIHITSurrey