The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lights

Previous story
Judge set to rule today on Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s reinstatement to vaccine campaign
Next story
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Just Posted

Walker, 10 and mom Katey Kloepper, from Calgary, were among the visitors to Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scarecrow stroll returns to Art’s Nursery

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP searching for suspect who attempted to grab, drag woman

South Surrey package, valued at more than $3 million, features a 3,765 sq.-ft. home located at 12735 Ocean Cliff Dr. (Contributed photo)
Millionaire Lottery features grand prize homes in South Surrey, White Rock

Langley Rivermen team owner John Henderson presents the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey Friday, Oct. 8, at George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley. (Photo: Garrett James, via twitter.com/LangleyRivermen)
Langley hockey team honours Surrey’s Sharma on what would have been 17th birthday