North Delta man now living in White Rock convicted of possessing child porn

A former North Delta resident has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Frederick James Bugden, now of White Rock, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 23. In addition to the jail sentence, the 57-year-old received a two-year probation order and a 10-year requirement to report annually as a registered sex offender.

Delta police began their investigation into Bugden in May 2017 after discovering that his IP address was being used to access and download child pornography, leading to investigators executing a search warrant his North Delta residence.

“Police examined the devices he was using to access the internet, resulting in officers discovering over 4,000 child pornography images and videos in his possession,” Insp. Guy Leeson of the DPD’s investigations bureau said in a press release.

Bugden moved from North Delta in August 2019 and was residing in White Rock prior to being sentenced.

“Investigations such as these are disturbing to both our officers and the community. We’re satisfied that the accused chose to plead guilty, and that he will be monitored when he is released,” Leeson said, noting police do not believe the images in Budgen’s possession were of any local children.

After serving his sentence, Budgen will be subject to the following probation conditions for the two years:

• He may not to go to any public park, public swimming area, community centre, school, daycare center or theater where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present.

• He can have no contact or communication — directly or indirectly — with, or be alone in the presence of, any person he knows to be or who reasonably appears to be under the age of 16 years old.

• He may not have online communication with any person under the age of 16 years through a social networking website, instant messaging service or chatroom program.

Bugden is Caucasian, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 160 pounds, with greying brown hair and blue eyes. Due to Privacy Act restrictions, police are not in a position to release his photo.

Bugden will be reporting to a probation officer upon his release.

