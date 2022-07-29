(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

The blaze is now an estimated 2,666 hectares

The Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 2,666 hectares.

A combination of the 41 C weather, low humidity, and light to moderate winds caused the fire to reach the top of the ridge on the upslope of the Fraser River. Because of this, smoke was very visible in the area.

While the fire is not moving at a fast rate, BC Wildfire Services is expecting it to continue to spread because of the continued dry and hot weather conditions. The growth is expected in the high-elevation areas, where there’s steep terrain. Rocky slopes have slowed down the fire in some areas. The fire is also not spreading west towards Stein Valley at this time.

In the area, crews are working to establish wet lines where the growth is, on the west side, north of the Stein River. Crews are also patrolling Stryen Creek.

Along the south, east, and north flanks, crews continue to establish containment lines and take care of hot spots.

The hot weather and steep terrain have been a challenge for crews. They are taking more frequent breaks to prevent heat exhaustion. The Lytton Ferry is in service, helping crews move back and forth to rotate shifts quicker.

BC Hydro is continuing its efforts to get power back for the properties along the west side of the Fraser River.

This fire is still deemed as out of control and the cause is still unknown.

