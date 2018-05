Prime Insurance Centre Ltd. and Little Ceasers Pizza sustained damage after a vehicle reportedly plowed through the front door Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The entrance to a Fleetwood pizza shop and vehicle insurance business was destroyed Saturday, after a vehicle reportedly plowed through the front door.

Prime Insurance Centre Ltd. and Little Ceasers Pizza (888 152A St.) sustained damage to the wall that connects the two businesses.

Surrey resident Doug Setter told Peace Arch News Saturday the incident happened at approximately 11 a.m., and nobody was injured.