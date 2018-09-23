No WorkSafeBC orders after ruptured water main damaged White Rock theatre

Investigation confirms that the water line ruptured as a result of pressure testing

A WorkSafeBC inspection report – completed after two water mains ruptured on Johnston Road Sept. 16 and sent shards of glass and rocks flying near the entrance of White Rock’s Coast Capital Playhouse – contains no orders after the incident.

The incident investigation, which occurred Sept. 18, confirms that the water line ruptured as a result of pressure testing.

“Pressure had just reached the testing pressure of 200 psi when a mixture of high pressure water and gravel was ejected from the area of a fitting on the testing line. The debris and material was ejected approximately 30 feet where it impacted the neighbouring structure breaking some various windows,” the report states.

Nobody was injured.

According to the report, WorkSafeBC explained to the contractor that an incident investigation is required to determine if any corrective actions need to be implemented to prevent a re-occurrence.

The due date for the return of the incident investigation is Oct. 16.

The pressure testing was part of the City of White Rock’s Johnston Revitalization project.

Johnston Road re-opened to traffic Sept. 21 after being closed since Sept. 10.