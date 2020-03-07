Vancouver Police Department.

No public hearing will be held into Vancouver police officer’s dismissal

Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing

British Columbia’s police complaint commissioner has decided not to hold a public hearing into the dismissal of a senior Vancouver police officer for discreditable conduct after an inappropriate relationship with a junior constable who died by suicide.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says in a statement that Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing.

Earlier this year, the office said Const. Nicole Chan killed herself in January 2019 and the police complaint commissioner ordered an investigation, which was conducted by the New Westminster police.

Police complaint commissioner Clayton Pecknold has recommended that the Vancouver police board use an independent expert to review the department’s policies on workplace relationships involving power dynamics, supervisory and leadership functions, and vulnerable employees.

Pecknold says the board should make the findings of the review public.

He says if the board doesn’t act on the recommendation, the director of police services should undertake an independent audit of the police department’s policies.

The office’s statement in January said the investigation revealed Van Patten was in an inappropriate relationship with Chan while also serving as a human resources officer for the Vancouver police.

The discipline authority, Chief Officer Dave Jones of the Transit Police, rendered a decision concluding that three allegations of discreditable conduct were substantiated and that Van Patten should be dismissed.

In a statement on Friday, the commissioner’s office says it would not be in the public interest to hold a public hearing.

It says the investigation into Van Patten was thorough and impartial and the discipline proceedings were conducted appropriately and fairly.

It adds that Van Patten was represented by legal counsel, who made “thorough submissions” before the discipline authority.

“Both sworn and civilian police personnel face many stressors and are exposed to significant potential for vulnerability at various points during their careers,” Pecknold says in the statement.

“Like all employees they are entitled to work in an environment free from the exploitation of power imbalances and where the leadership culture supports them.”

The Vancouver Police Department has previously said it respects the police complaint commissioner process and the final outcome.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July
Next story
6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

Just Posted

Cloverdale taekwondo instructor feels martial arts can empower people

Karen Bennett believes she can make a difference in people’s lives everyday

VIDEO: Surrey musician’s Hendrix tour connection leads to new song with Joe Satriani

Henri Brown, who is Jimi Hendrix’s first cousin, is featured on ‘Experience Hendrix’ tour

B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

Owners of Happycakes, Hey! Cake This! and Shook Up Cakes to compete on “The Big Bake”

Surrey Memorial’s biocontainment facility playing big role in B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Treatment centre created for B.C.’s Ebola response in 2014, says provincial health officer

OPINION: We need to do more to bridge the pay gap writes Cadieux

Stephanie Cadieux argues for stand-alone, pay equity legislation

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

No public hearing will be held into Vancouver police officer’s dismissal

Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

G-Men outshot the Cougars by a 42-20 margin

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer to go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Most Read