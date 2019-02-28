The scene of a head-on collision between a Ford Mustang and a transit bus in Surrey’s City Centre area on Wednesday (Feb. 27). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

City Centre

No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

Miraculously, police say no one was hurt in a head-on collision between a transit bus and a Ford Mustang in City Centre Wednesday afternoon.

Even a dog that was in the rear of the car was not injured, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say they received several 911 calls about the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 10200-block of City Parkway.

Police believe the cause of the crash was the 34-year-older Surrey man driving the Mustang “suffering from a medical issue prior to the collision.”

He was was taken to hospital “for treatment of this issue” after the collision, police say.

“The Mustang had crossed into the on coming lane and collided with the bus,” Surrey RCMP state in a release.

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to the front of the car, as well as damage to the front of the bus as well as a shattered windshield.

Police say a dog was in the back of the car at the time and it was “running at large” when police arrived.

“The dog was located and secured by police,” the release notes. “The dog was taken to an Animal Shelter to be cared for, and was not injured in the collision.”

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the Mustang “barrelled down the road slamming into a pole and then a transit bus waiting to load passengers at a bus stop. The vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk where dozens of commuters were walking and waiting for the bus.”

City Parkway was closed for a time but has since been reopened.

Previous story
Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Just Posted

No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

Waterfront rail safety concerns brought to new Surrey council

SEMSTAR presentation underlined importance of long-range planning

Cloverdale BIA has big projects on the books for 2019

Parking enhancements, beautification projects scheduled to be completed this year

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘stranger assault’ involving 16-year-old girl

Police say a man allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to ‘walk her in the direction of a parked vehicle’

No time to waste as White Rock Whalers coach looks to the future

Jason Rogers reflects on inaugural PJHL season, plans for Year 2

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Soderberg scores shootout winner as Avs edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver tallies late to salvage much-needed point

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

VIDEO: B.C. has Canada’s only mobile medical unit

The unit can be mobilized in as quickly as eight hours after receiving a request

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Disturbing Momo Challenge a ‘teachable moment’ for kids, social media expert says

Challenge encourages children to do harmful tasks

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

Most Read