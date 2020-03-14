Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, provided an update on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday in Vancouver. (BC Government)

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

B.C. has nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73.

This includes seven people within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, one within the Fraser Health and one presumptive case in Interior Health.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters during a Saturday briefing that

two of the cases previously confirmed in the Lower Mainland were residents within the Northern Health Authority region. The pair have since travelled home, after being advised by health officials, and are in isolation at their home in the north.

“They were identified when they were staying here in Vancouver Coastal,” Henry said, adding that their conditions were mild.

This means that every health authority has at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns
Next story
VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle destructive garage fire in midst of morning windstorm

Just Posted

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing total to 73

This includes a confirmed case in every health authority

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says city in good hands to deal with COVID-19 crisis

McCallum appealed to residents to stop hoarding toilet paper and other products

South Surrey rugby team tries to get home from U.K. amid COVID-19 ‘chaos’

Earl Marriott Secondary senior boys rugby squad currently in London

All international student trips have been cancelled amid COVID-19 pandemic: Surrey Schools

Previously, district had only cancelled trips to Japan, Italy, France

VIDEO: Delta activates emergency plan to address COVID-19

Spring break programming still a go as all city facilities, programs and services remain open

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Nearly 20,000 without power in the Lower Mainland

Several of the outages due to downed trees on hydro wires

VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle destructive garage fire in midst of morning windstorm

Crews endure ‘bitter cold,’ lack of fire hydrants in 90 km/h winds

Strong wind warning in effect for Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack and Abbotsford

The warning was issued by Environment Canada early this morning and remains until this evening

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

Most Read