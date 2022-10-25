Newton the ‘hotspot’ for fireworks Monday during start of Diwali festivities, police say

Fireworks can’t be used in Surrey without a permit from the fire department

Surrey RCMP ask residents to make safety a priority during celebrations in October.

“We are asking members of our community to be extra vigilant on our roads with the increased foot and vehicle traffic,” says Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha. “Our police officers will be out in the community to help ensure that celebrations remain safe for all to enjoy.”

Surrey RCMP reported receiving a higher number of calls on Monday night (Oct. 25), the first night of Diwali.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP said Newton was “apparently the hotspot for the fireworks” that evening.

Police encourage residents to reach out to bylaw officers instead of them. To report a concern regarding possible misuse of fireworks, contact Surrey Bylaws at 604-591-4370, which will operate until midnight on Oct 31. Do not use 911 for fireworks-related concerns.

City bylaws state that fireworks cannot be used in Surrey without a permit from the Surrey fire department. To learn more about obtaining a firework permit visit the city of Surrey’s website.

Also, on Halloween police urge pedestrians to use marked crosswalks, wear reflective clothing, and make sure drivers see you before crossing the street.

anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Anna Burns, with file from Tom Zytaruk

