Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen by family on Feb. 23, 2020 in her New Westminster home. (RCMP handout)

New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police

She left without telling anyone, prompting investigation by Major Crimes Unit, police say

New Westminster police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman considered to be high-risk.

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen at her family home in the 300-block of Lawrence Street at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 23, police said in a news release. Sharma was wearing pink pajamas with a pink T-shirt and had gone to bed.

However, a family member told police they heard the front door chime activate at roughly 4 a.m. that night. Sharma typically arrives at work in Vancouver at 6:30 a.m., but did not attend that morning.

The disappearance is being treated as high-risk and the case is being handled by major crime investigators.

“We are very concerned for Mrs. Sharma because she has not shown up for work, and there are no obvious reasons why she left at 4 a.m.,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“She left without telling anyone, and did not take any of her personal belongings, which is out of character for her.”

Sharma is described as South Asian, roughly 5’3” with a slim build and weighing about 138 pounds. She has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Sharma also has a tattoo on her left arm, of an OM symbol, and another tattoo of a crown on her right wrist, as well as a rose on her tailbone and a design on her left ankle.

She was last seen wearing a pink pajama set, but may be wearing a black jacket with a hood and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-525-5411. Police are urging anyone who sees her to call 911.

missing person

Most Read