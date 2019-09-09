Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

New trials ordered for two accused robbers convicted in Surrey court

They were convicted of 14 crimes following robberies in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge

Two men who were convicted of 14 crimes by a Surrey provincial court judge following robberies in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge will get new trials after the Court of Appeal for British Columbia decided the lower court judge had erred in his analysis.

“In this case, the judge made a number of legal errors, materially misapprehended evidence, and failed to given sufficient reasons,” Justice Sunni Stromberg-Stein decided, with Justices Daphne Smith and Richard Goepel concurring.

The accused, Andrew James Aikman and Jason Franklin, had been convicted in Surrey provincial court for crimes committed in August 2014.

“The key issue at trial was identification. Some of the offences were captured on poor quality video surveillance. The evidence implicating Mr. Franklin and Mr. Aikman was largely circumstantial,” Stromberg-Stein noted.

The court heard that on Aug. 9, 2014 Franklin was captured on surveillance video at an Esso station in Surrey redeeming and buying lottery tickets. He was wearing a red ball cap, black runners with white and grey markings and carrying a green canvass bag. A white Ford F350 with B.C. plates, last seen in Langley at about 10 p.m. that day, was recorded on the toll camera crossing Golden Ears Bridge towards Maple Ridge at 1:12 a.m. the following morning, and a truck matching its description was caught on video surveillance pulling up to a Chevron station in Maple Ridge at 2:32 a.m.

READ ALSO: Judge cuts sentence of Surrey drug dealer who was ready for ‘gun warfare’

READ ALSO: Surrey driver who killed two women was doing 167 km/h when he lost control

The video surveillance showed two masked men breaking the glass on the gas station’s front doors. They took cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. One of the robbers, armed with a wrench, was subsequently identified as Franklin wearing a red ball cap and skull mask. The Crown alleged Aikman was his accomplice. Later that morning the Ford was seen on surveillance video at a Petro-Canada station in Surrey and Franklin, identified as the driver, checked 27 scratch-and-win lottery tickets, 23 of which had been shipped to the Chevron that was robbed.

On Aug. 12 a red Escalade was reported stolen in Surrey. That same day two men broke into a Shell station and made off with roughly 40 cartons of smokes. Within the hour, two men robbed a Mac’s convenience store in Surrey of cigarettes, a cash register and a large safe. One man had a wrench, like in the Chevron robbery.

The court heard the stolen Escalade was later found, containing the stolen safe, cigarettes and a tire iron for a Ford. The white Ford was also found. In both vehicles, Stromberg-Stein noted, there was no DNA or fingerprints suitable for analysis.

Stromberg-Stein wrote in her Sept. 6 reasons for judgment that Franklin at trial “essentially” conceded the Crown had proven he was guilty in the Chevron robbery, the face-masking count related to that, and possession of the white Ford F50. But he successfully appealed his other convictions

The appeal court ordered a new trial for Franklin on the remaining counts and a new trial for Aikman on all counts.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Former addict returns to Surrey to promote non-profit after 2,900-km bike trip
Next story
B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Just Posted

Man charged with manslaughter in 2018 Cloverdale death

Steven Mueller, 35, has now been charged with manslaughter

VIDEO: Surrey sitar player earns national acclaim

Years ago, Sharanjeet Singh Mand went on a hunger strike in order to get his hands on the instrument

Maxime Bernier to stump in Surrey

People’s Party of Canada leader is next on deck in Surrey Board of Trade’s “town hall” speaking events

New YMCA facility eyed in Surrey City Centre, with site ‘a first key step’

‘There are a bunch of people working really hard to make this happen,’ SCDC boss says

New trials ordered for two accused robbers convicted in Surrey court

They were convicted of 14 crimes following robberies in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Langley meeting leads to demise of of a U.S.-based drug smuggling ring

An American visitor thought he was talking criminal business with a money courier. He was wrong.

Most Read