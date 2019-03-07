New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Another case of measles has been confirmed in the Lower Mainland, bringing the total number to 17 since January.

Fraser Health medical health officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal said in an email the case was confirmed on Wednesday, and was contracted from the initial exposure reported in Vancouver.

“This individual was isolated since their exposure and there is no concern relating to public exposure at this time,” Bharmal said.

Fraser Health said while there are rumours of a measles outbreak in schools in the Tri-Cities area, there are no measles outbreaks anywhere in the health authority’s jurisdiction from Hope to Surrey.

Thirteen of the 17 cases have been connected to two french-language schools in Vancouver. Another three cases were contracted during overseas trips to Asia.

READ MORE: No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

READ MORE: 2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

The best defence against the measles is to make sure you and your family have both doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Measles at first presents with flu-like symptoms, but then a fever develops followed by the distinctive rash.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school gets Rick Hansen’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating for school
Next story
B.C. teacher who hugged student in storage room to keep teaching certificate

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Jim Gallagher boxing tourney to feature Surrey, Langley talent

Event supports local amateur boxers

Surrey robotics team heads to world championships in Kentucky

High school students won B.C. title, as well as excellence and top robot skill awards

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, Surrey senior still gets kicks teaching karate – and learning

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

Surrey rivals in 4A fight tonight at school basketball provincials

Boys teams from Holy Cross and Lord Tweedsmuir to play at Langley Events Centre

Surrey, Vancouver submit final proposal to launch driverless shuttles

The two cities hope to share $50M in prize money in the ‘Smart Cities’ traffic infrastructure challenge

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Most Read