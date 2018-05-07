Surrey RCMP is investigating further allegations of sexual assaults in connection with a beauty spa operation. File photo

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Surrey RCMP says it is investigating new allegations of sexual assault in connection with a Surrey beauty spa chain.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, police said seven additional potential victims have come forward as a result of an appeal issued April 13.

At that time, they were investigating five incidents at two Iris Day Spas locations – including South Surrey and North Surrey – in which customers were allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving massages.

In the additional allegations, three incidents are alleged to have taken place at the South Surrey location (1620 152 St.), three at the Guildford location (10160 152 St.) and one at a Newton location (7380 King George Blvd.) that is no longer in operation.

The events, said to have taken place between 2014 and this year, are under investigation by Surrey RCMP and the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit.

Investigators believe there still may be other victims who have not yet come forward, the release said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or – to make an anonymous report – contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
New national emergency alert system fails first test
Next story
Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

Just Posted

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Newton. A murder charge has been laid

One to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Upper bedroom was ‘totally consumed’ in fire at house in 14500-block of 17 Avenue

Surrey Board of Trade pulls events from Sheraton hotel

Hotel in Guildford behind picket lines since May 1

Findlay seeks Conservative nomination for 2019

Candidate in last year’s MP byelection hopes to build on local votes

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

B.C. giving TransLink board authority for development charges

Another human foot washes up off Vancouver Island

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigating after discovery on Gabriola Island

Most Read