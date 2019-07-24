Aaron Hinks photo South Surrey-White Rock NDP candidate Stephen Crozier celebrated his party’s selection with a song on Sunday.

NDP selects candidate for South Surrey-White Rock riding

Stephen Crozier was the president of White Rock’s Democracy Direct party

The president of White Rock’s Democracy Direct slate has been selected by the NDP as its candidate for upcoming federal election.

Stephen Crozier was elected Sunday by his peers to run in the South Surrey-White Rock riding.

Crozier helped lead Democracy Direct, which last autumn saw the election of four White Rock councillors as well as Mayor Darryl Walker.

The Douglas College teacher and New Westminster and District Labour Council president has been a White Rock resident since 2015, and says local issues he will campaign on include housing and affordable living, protecting the environment and universal pharmacare.

“We have 11 years, according to the UN Intergovernmental panel on climate change. That means we have two election cycles from now until then. At that point, it’s irreversible damage. That gives you some idea where I’m coming from,” he said.

“I think we need to have a fundamental change in values and I think we have to recognize that the economy fits within the environment.”

Crozier is to run against Pixie Hobby (Green Party), Joel Poulin (People’s Party)Kerry-Lynne Findlay (Conservative), and incumbent Gordie Hogg (Liberal Party).

Voters go to the polls Oct. 21.

