Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NATO secretary-general will visit Canadian Arctic defence site in Nunavut next week

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is making a visit to Canada next week.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, climate change and Arctic defences will be the main areas of focus for meetings between Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the pair will stop at one of the sites of the North Warning System, part of Canada’s Norad defences, in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday.

The next day they will visit a Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake, Alta., and the trip will end with a bilateral meeting.

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019, and his last meeting with Trudeau was in Spain in June of this year.

During that trip, Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand announced plans to expand the Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia to a combat-capable brigade.

– The Canadian Press

NATO

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russia’s Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
Next story
Timeline of Canada’s call to abandon 2015 appeal over residential schools fundraiser

Just Posted

A 40-year-old driver died at the scene of a crash at 192nd Street and the Langley Bypass late Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Fatal two-car crash closes Langley Bypass in east Surrey overnight

After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)
Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts

North Surrey Minor Football’s Cardinals team in Peewee division action during the 2021 Bronze Boot tournament at Bear Creek Park. (Photo: facebook.com/NSMFGameDay)
Bronze Boot, then punted: North Surrey football games moved south during stadium construction

People attend Cloverdale Market Days May 28, 2022. Market Days returns Saturday, Aug. 27 for the fourth of five dates this year. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale Aug. 27