Capt. Kevin Hagen, from Nanaimo, is among the Canadian Armed Forces members missing after a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece yesterday. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

One of the Canadian Armed Forces members missing after a helicopter accident off the coast of Greece is a pilot originally from Nanaimo.

According to a press release from the armed forces, Capt. Kevin Hagen is among those missing after Wednesday’s crash in the Mediterranean. The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter was on a NATO training mission in the Ionian Sea carrying six members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Abbigail Cowbrough, a sub-lieutenant from Toronto, was killed in the crash and the other five occupants are missing, including Hagen, Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald from New Glasgow, N.S.; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin from Trois-Rivières, Que.; Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke from Truro, N.S.; and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, from Guelph.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said in a press release he was deeply saddened to learn of the incident and said search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources dedicated to the effort.

“This accident is a painful reminder of the dangers that members of Canada’s military face every day to ensure the safety and security of Canadians,” Sajjan said.

Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, said in the release that Wednesday was a tragic day for Canada’s military family.

“I am profoundly saddened by this accident and I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of our fallen member and the five who remain missing,” he said.

The release notes that the helicopter was deployed with the HMCS Fredericton at sea and at the time of the incident was training with Italian and Turkish ships.

The ministry says a flight safety investigation will be conducted “to ensure our personnel can continue to have confidence in our equipment and procedures” and help to reduce the risk of such incidents happening again.

RELATED: One dead, five missing after helicopter crash off Greece


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Helicopter crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain
Next story
PHOTOS: Motorcade in Surrey honours RCMP member, and other victims, killed in Nova Scotia shooting

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Motorcade in Surrey honours RCMP member, and other victims, killed in Nova Scotia shooting

First responders drove from Guildford Town Centre to BC RCMP memorial wall on Green Timbers Way

VIDEO: Surrey teacher cheers up students with a class favourite performed solo

‘I wanted them to sing and play along with me at home and remember their favourite things’

Surrey RCMP seize allegedly stolen bank, ID cards and suspected drugs

Police say officers also found multiple cell phones, electric card reader

BCHF conference once again slated for Cloverdale

Surrey Historical Society to host 2021 history conference

UPDATE: Missing Surrey man located

43-year-old was last seen in the 12300-block of 68 Avenue

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Man who assaulted nurse in Abbotsford sentenced to three months in jail

Neale Heath used dumbbell to strike nurse in hospital last September

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against Fed

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

UPDATE: Suspect ID’d after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

Bylaw orders Penticton resident to remove ‘scary’ clown mannequin from property

Mannequin on individual’s property deemed ‘offensive matter’ by bylaw officers

FortisBC invests in renewable natural gas made from wood waste

New project features a facility operated in Fruitvale, B.C., in service as early as summer 2021

Most Read