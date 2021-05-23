FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A federal advisory panel is recommending against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement released Friday (May 21), the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended that “the vaccine series be completed with the same COVID-19 vaccine product when possible.”

Many Canadians had been awaiting the results of NACI’s recommendation after use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was stopped across many Canadian provinces, including B.C. and Ontario.

The panel said that if the vaccine used for the first dose isn’t available, then individuals should get their second dose using a similar vaccine – such as an mRNA vaccine if the person received one for their first dose.

“Currently, no data exist on the interchangeability of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines… at this time there is no reason to believe that mRNA vaccine series completion with a different authorized mRNA vaccine product would result in any additional safety issues or deficiency in protection,” NACI stated.

For those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca and either can’t, or don’t want to based on very low risks of blood clots, to receive their second dose of the same vaccine, NACI had limited advice. The panel said that the rate of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, or VIIT, is estimated to be between 1 per 26,000 and 1 per 100,000 persons for the first dose of AstraZeneca.

They recommended using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been approved by Health Canada but not actually used yet anywhere in the country. That vaccine, a viral vector one like AstraZeneca, has been linked to the same blood clots.

According to NACI, data only exists on the reactions that come from using AstraZeneca as dose one and Pfizer as dose two, but that further data should be incoming next month.

READ MORE: Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

READ MORE: Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
North Shore mountain remains closed with bear who clawed at hiker still on the loose

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a person was stabbed in Surrey on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photos)
UPDATE: Man in ‘serious condition’ after being stabbed in Surrey

Incident happened at approximately 10 a.m.

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Family of bears roam Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

(Contributed photo)
Dementia webinar to explore links between music and the brain

Series offers tips, info for Surrey, White Rock residents

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 23

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

The mother and daughter charged in connection with the August 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi (inset) were in Surrey Provincial Court May 21, 2021. (Tracy Holmes photo/Contributed photo)
Murder-accessory charges dropped against mother, daughter in 2017 killing of Surrey teen

The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi was found in a torched-SUV in South Surrey

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Trails around Mount Fromme remain closed on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a bear attacked a man hiking there on Friday. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
North Shore mountain remains closed with bear who clawed at hiker still on the loose

Man was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Coquitlam on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Man killed in late afternoon shooting in Coquitlam

Investigators have not released the identity of the man killed

Most Read