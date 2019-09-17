White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

Music, speeches planned for grand reopening of White Rock’s pier

Family event set for noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 21

Pedestrians may have been able to reincorporate White Rock’s pier into their waterfront sojourns weeks ago, but the moment won’t be officially celebrated until this weekend.

Saturday (Sept. 21), Mayor Darryl Walker, council members and other officials are to host a grand reopening event for the 105-year-old structure, from noon to 5 p.m., near the white rock.

The free, family event “gives residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the pier’s reopening and allows the City of White Rock to thank those who made the reopening possible,” according to a news release.

The 470-metre-long pier was closed to the public in late December 2018, after a violent windstorm caused significant damage.

READ MORE: Recovery, cleanup and looting in aftermath of White Rock’s storm

Provincial funding contributed to the cost of repairs, and hundreds of people turned out to the unofficial reopening, held Aug. 27.

Saturday’s event is to include speeches, donor recognition, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live music. In between acts, White Rock Museum & Archives officials will provide facts and trivia about the pier. Historic photos will be on display, and limited-edition commemorative postcards are to be distributed, while supplies last.

Those who can’t make it to Saturday’s celebration are invited to watch online via the pier camera, at whiterockcity.ca/402/Pier-Camera

 

File photo Although pedestrians were welcomed back to the pier in August, an official reopening is set for this Saturday.

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey RCMP supporters make noise during rally outside city hall
Next story
Surrey mayor removes Councillor Pettigrew from Metro Vancouver board

Just Posted

Surrey mayor removes Councillor Pettigrew from Metro Vancouver board

Pettigrew said it was a surprise; McCallum didn’t provide a reason

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP supporters make noise during rally outside city hall

‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ leader Ivan Scott says municipal force ‘not a done deal’

Market Days return Sept. 21

Street festival will once again take over downtown Cloverdale

International South Asian expo pitched for Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

Mayor Doug McCallum says the idea ‘shows a lot of promise’

White Rock council declares disapproval of ride-hailing rules

City to submit resolution to UBCM, send letter to B.C. Passenger Transportation Board

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Rent as low as $375 per month at new Maple Ridge affordable housing complex

Complex scheduled to be completed in 2021

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

20 day search for missing Labradoodle in Princeton, B.C. ends with tears of joy

The search brought out bloodhounds, and groups hoping to find Mordy

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

Most Read