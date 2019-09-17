Music, speeches planned for grand reopening of White Rock’s pier

White Rock’s iconic pier was destroyed after a significant windstorm Dec. 20, 2018. The damage stranded one man at the far end of the pier, who had to be rescued by helicopter. (File photo)

Pedestrians may have been able to reincorporate White Rock’s pier into their waterfront sojourns weeks ago, but the moment won’t be officially celebrated until this weekend.

Saturday (Sept. 21), Mayor Darryl Walker, council members and other officials are to host a grand reopening event for the 105-year-old structure, from noon to 5 p.m., near the white rock.

The free, family event “gives residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the pier’s reopening and allows the City of White Rock to thank those who made the reopening possible,” according to a news release.

The 470-metre-long pier was closed to the public in late December 2018, after a violent windstorm caused significant damage.

Provincial funding contributed to the cost of repairs, and hundreds of people turned out to the unofficial reopening, held Aug. 27.

Saturday’s event is to include speeches, donor recognition, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and live music. In between acts, White Rock Museum & Archives officials will provide facts and trivia about the pier. Historic photos will be on display, and limited-edition commemorative postcards are to be distributed, while supplies last.

Those who can’t make it to Saturday’s celebration are invited to watch online via the pier camera, at whiterockcity.ca/402/Pier-Camera