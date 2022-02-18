Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

William Roy Tame was serving indeterminate sentence for 1986 Calgary killing

An inmate from Pacific Institution in Abbotsford who has been serving an an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder and sexual assault has died.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) released the information Friday (Feb. 18), saying that William Roy Tame died of apparent natural causes on Feb. 15.

He had been in custody since Oct. 10, 1986, after being convicted of killing 20-year-old hairdressing student Brenda McClenaghan in Calgary outside a bar.

ALSO SEE: Serial killer housed at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution dies of natural causes

According to news reports, Tame attacked McClenaghan in January 1986 as she was getting into her car. He pushed her onto the passenger side, took the wheel and left the parking lot. Tame drove to a dark spot in the city, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her before killing her.

McClenaghan was missing for two weeks before being found by a man walking his dog.

Tame had previously served a 10-year jail term for a 1971 rape in Manitoba.

CSC says, as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, they will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Inmate dies in custodyprison

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP say 2 taken into custody after weapons call at Surrey house
Next story
UPDATE: Police say 36-year-old woman has been found

Just Posted

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale in April, 2021. 176th Street will close five times this year as Cloverdale Market Days returns for the first time since 2019 after two straight years of COVID-caused cancellation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale after 2-year COVID-caused hiatus

This artist’s drawing of the two-sheet Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will look somewhat different after it’s completed in 2024. The building’s final design had to be squeezed into a smaller footprint after the city signed a long-term lease with Warner Bros. to rent out the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds. Warner Bros. constructed a set for their new TV series “Superman & Lois”on the site. (Image via City of Surrey)
Construction for new Cloverdale Arena on schedule

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In Surrey, COVID booster doses hit 48%

The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside if Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance for his public mischief charge. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum urged to pay for his own court cost in public mischief case