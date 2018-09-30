A multiple-vehicle accident is causing major delays on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed Sunday, Sept. 30. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

UPDATE: Multiple vehicle crash on Coquihalla clear

Accident near Great Bear Snowshed, expect major delays

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

The southbound accident on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed is now clear.

DriveBC said motorists should expect major delays and congestion.

Original: 3 p.m.

A multiple-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed has reduced the roadway to one lane Sunday, Sept. 30.

DriveBC said drivers should expect major delays due to congestion.

“Slow down and drive to winter conditions,” DriveBC said in a statement.

Related: Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Related: Winter tire rules in effect Monday

Drivers are asked to slow down upon approach.

There is currently no word on any resulting injuries or the cause of the accident.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 3:45 p.m.

