The “3rd Lower Mainland Freedom Convoy” arrived in South Surrey Saturday (Feb. 12) after starting in Chilliwack earlier in the morning. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

16 people arrested at Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey

Border re-opened to vehicle, pedestrian traffic

Multiple people were arrested at the Pacific Highway border crossing Monday evening after protesters blocked access to the Canada/U.S. border.

Surrey RCMP said 12 people were Monday evening, bringing the total number of people taken into police custody to 16.

In addition to arrests, police said multiple vehicles that were blocking 176 Street (Highway 15) were removed from the area and the road has re-opened. Vehicles and pedestrians are now able to access the border crossing.

“Surrey RCMP along with policing partners have used a measured approach throughout this situation to ensure the safety of the police and the public, including young children who were brought to the area by protestors,” said Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. “Local residents and businesses in the area have been patient and supportive as we’ve worked towards a resolution, with public safety always remaining at the forefront.”

Surrey RCMP officers were assisted by RCMP E Division, the Lower Mainland Integrated Tactical Troop and surrounding area Detachments.

Police are still investigating after multiple vehicles broke through police barricades on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area in the days ahead, RCMP said.

