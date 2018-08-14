Mt. Hicks wildfire partially closes Hwy. 7

The Mt. Hicks wildfire near Agassiz. (BC Wildfire)

Firefighting efforts near Agassiz will have one-lane alternating traffic on Highway 7 between Chowat Road and Johnson Slough throughout Tuesday as crews continue to battle the Mt. Hicks wildfire.

“It helps the firefighters access the fire and fight it,” said fire information officer assistant Dorthe Jakobsen Tuesday morning.

“The crews are there creating fuel free zones, extinguishing hot spots and bucketing.”

The 150-hectare blaze remains zero per cent contained, although it is not threatening any homes or structures.

The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, did close Sasquatch Provincial Park on Saturday.

The highway is expected to return to normal by 8 p.m.

COMMUTER ALERT: @DriveBC says that Hwy. 7 will be single lane alternating traffic between Chowat Rd + Johnson Slough rest area between 6:30 AM and 8:00 PM for #BCWildfire operations.@BlackPressMedia@AgassizObserver

BACKGROUND: https://t.co/UF2B6Gq9EF — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 14, 2018

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.