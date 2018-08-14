The Mt. Hicks wildfire near Agassiz. (BC Wildfire)

Mt. Hicks wildfire partially closes Hwy. 7

150-hectare blaze prompted closure of a provincial park

Firefighting efforts near Agassiz will have one-lane alternating traffic on Highway 7 between Chowat Road and Johnson Slough throughout Tuesday as crews continue to battle the Mt. Hicks wildfire.

“It helps the firefighters access the fire and fight it,” said fire information officer assistant Dorthe Jakobsen Tuesday morning.

“The crews are there creating fuel free zones, extinguishing hot spots and bucketing.”

The 150-hectare blaze remains zero per cent contained, although it is not threatening any homes or structures.

The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, did close Sasquatch Provincial Park on Saturday.

The highway is expected to return to normal by 8 p.m.

More to come.

