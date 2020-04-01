Conservative MP Tamara Jansen unseated Liberal incumbent John Aldag in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding during the October federal election.

MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

Members of Parliament to receive legislated pay raise Wednesday, April 1

Members of Parliament will receive legislated pay increases Wednesday (April 1), but the news of a pay raise didn’t sit well with Conservative MP Tamara Jansen so she is donating hers to charity, her office announced in a press release.

“With an international pandemic causing so many people to lose their jobs, I couldn’t in good conscience accept a bump in pay,” said Jansen, the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City. “I can’t control whether or not I receive the money, but I can control what I do with it.”

READ MORE: MP Tamara Jansen raises concern about Langley family stuck in Wuhan

Jansen will be donating an amount equal to her raise to the Surrey Relief Fund. The charity is working to assist non-profit organizations that are directly responding to the pandemic by supporting vulnerable populations, according to the press release.

Funds donated will be shared amongst Surrey/North Delta Meals on Wheels, Cloverdale Community Kitchen, Surrey Food Bank and the Fraser Regional Aboriginal Friendship Centre.

[story continues below post]

Jansen is challenging others to support the cause.

“This is obviously a difficult time for many people, and I want to encourage everyone who is able to join me in donating to support those who are in need,” she said. “I believe that if we all can pitch in and help each other, we will come through COVID-19 even more tightly-knit as a community than before it began.”

Jansen unseated Liberal incumbent John Aldag in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding during the October federal election.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Parliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea
Next story
B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Just Posted

Some Surrey landlords ‘kicking out’ businesses that can’t make rent

Surrey Board of Trade CEO suspects situation will be worse in May

MP Tamara Jansen to donate pay raise to Surrey-based charity

Members of Parliament to receive legislated pay raise Wednesday, April 1

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 1: B.C.’s state of emergency extended, provincial health officer to provide update at 3 p.m.

Surrey RCMP not seeing ‘significant loss’ in ranks because of COVID-19

Surrey Mounties say they have a good tracking system to keep tabs on police officers experiencing an illness

Supreme Court upholds White Rock council decision on Lady Alexandra development

Planned 12-storey highrise on lower Johnston Road was stalled in 2018

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world for Wednesday, April 1

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

B.C. heart surgery patient rarely leaves home

James Jepson is especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus

Most Read