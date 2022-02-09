Small pieces of glass have been found beside dog treats in the Moquito Creek trails on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Small pieces of glass have been found beside dog treats in the Moquito Creek trails on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (North Vancouver RCMP)

Mounties warn dog owners after treats found next to glass on North Vancouver trails

RCMP believe the dog treats may have been placed next to the glass on purpose

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking dog owners to be extra cautious after what appears to be purposefully placed dog treats were found next to pieces of glass.

In a Tuesday (Feb. 8) release, North Vancouver RCMP said that the small pieces of glass were found in the Mosquito Creek trails near Glen Canyon Drive.

Mounties were tipped off by a dog owner Monday after their dog found the treats in a hollowed out tree stump. The owner then noticed the glass next to the treats.

“Thankfully, the dog that found the treats did not eat the glass and was unharmed,” said Const. Kelly McIntyre.

“Please continue to be vigilant when out with your dogs on the trails and report anything suspicious as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsPetsRCMP

Previous story
6 people died per day from B.C.’s toxic drug supply last year
Next story
10-cent recycling deposit added for milk and plant-based beverage containers

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Judge awards Surrey bus rider nearly $100K after driver braked to avoid hitting truck

Map with the location for the new Cloverdale hospital. New B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon recently said the site across from KPU is ‘not a great location’ for a second Surrey hospital. (Handout)
Mike Starchuk ‘flabbergasted’ at new B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon’s comments on proposed Cloverdale hospital

Legislative buildings in Victoria. (File photo: Evert Lindquist)
Surrey Board of Trade hopes B.C. budget will address its 10-step wishlist on Feb. 22

A group of people against vaccine mandates met at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in South Surrey Tuesday to show support to truckers. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Protest rally at U.S. border truck crossing in South Surrey inspired by Ottawa convoy