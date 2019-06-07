Mounties send proposed charges to Crown in Surrey high school ‘incidents’

‘We’re not identifying which charges they recommend,’ Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

Surrey Mounties are sending charge recommendations to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment concerning separate incidents at a Fraser Heights secondary school.

Surrey RCMP’s youth unit has been investigating two alleged assaults, one involving a group of teens on May 31 and another shared on social media on June 3.

Sergeant Chad Greig said police are also investigating alleged threats, on June 5, “stemming from these previous incidents.”

“All three occurrences are separate in nature, however, have some commonalities,” he said.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court in connection with the May 31 and June 3 incidents, Greig said.

The decision to forward a report to Crown counsel, he said, was made after “careful consideration and consultation with the affected parties.”

“We’re not identifying which charges they recommend,” Greig said.

On June 5, police revealed that several students wouldn’t be returning to the school for the rest of the year after being identified in video involving a boy being sworn at and told to kiss the feet of another youth.

The alleged victim’s father, Paul Pedersen, said he is “glad that the RCMP is taking this matter seriously and doing their due diligence to make sure appropriate actions are taken, and we are participating in the judicial process.

“As our family discussions have gone, we are strong believers in the Canadian judicial system and we believe there are laws in place for a reason, and that’s to protect the citizens of this country,” he said.

Pedersen, who has taken time off work to support his family, said it’s undoubtedly been a horrible week for his family.

“There’s been a lot of really hard decisions this week,” he said.



