Mounties looking for missing 13-year-old

Savannah Ballendine was last seen in Cloverdale

Surrey Mounties are looking for 13-year-old Savannah Ballendine. She’s been missing since May 27. (RCMP handout)

Surrey Mounties are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Savannah Ballendine was last seen May 27 after leaving a friend’s place in the 17500-block of 56A Avenue early in the morning.

“It is unusual for Savannah to be out of contact for this length of time,” RCMP said in a press release. “Police, family and friends are concerned for her well-being.”

Ballendine is Caucasian, about 110 lbs., has long dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing glasses, a flannel shirt, and ripped jeans,” the release said.

The release noted Ballendine usually hangs out at McDonald’s and the skateboard area of Cloverdale Youth Park on 176th and 62 Avenue.

Mounties ask anyone with information about Ballendine to contact them at 604-599-0502 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



