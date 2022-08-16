Mounties investigation string of fires in Cloverdale

Four fires broke out in 32-minute span

A Surrey firefighter tackles a large grass fire in seasons past. Surrey Mounties are investigating after four fires broke out overnight in Cloverdale in a 32-minute span. (Shane MacKichan file photo)

Surrey Mounties are looking into four fires that broke out in the Cloverdale area in a 32-minute timespan.

Four brush fires were reported between 1:59 a.m. and 2:31 a.m. Aug. 16.

“Based on the initial information it appears that the fires were deliberately started,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer wrote in a press release Aug. 16.

Munn said because of the proximity of the blazes and the short time between them, Mounties think they are all related.

“We want to encourage everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police,” Munn added.

“While thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of these fires, there was the potential for harm given the current weather conditions, and the proximity to residences and businesses in Cloverdale.”

Mounties were at the location of each fire investigating alongside the Surrey Fire Service.

Brush fires were located near: 177B Street and 58A Avenue, the 17300-block of 60 Avenue, 176A Street and 59 Avenue, the 17200-block of 61 Avenue.

The brush fire at the 17200-block of 61 Avenue spread to a travel trailer that happened to be unoccupied.

According to the release, “The Surrey RCMP Arson coordinator is engaged and working in partnership with Surrey Fire Service to advance the investigations.”

Munn is asking anyone with info about the fires to call the Mounties at 604-599-0502.



