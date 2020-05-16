Mounties investigating after infant found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Major crime detectives are investigating after an infant was found abandoned in Port Coquitlam, according to RCMP.

The infant was found in the 2300 block of Ranger Lane at about 12:50 p.m. on Saturday (May 16), police said in news release later that evening. The area was closed to the public for several hours.

“Since that time police investigators have made significant progress,” Mounties continued, adding that the infant is receiving medical care in hospital where they are “doing well.” Police did not detail the age or gender of the child.

The major crime unit is leading the investigation.

“It is early in the investigation and police will not be releasing all the details, but there does not appear to be any broader risk to the public,” the police continued.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
RCMP

