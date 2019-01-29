B.C.’s Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders pleads guilty

David Attew admitted to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act

A primary investigator in the Surrey Six case has pleaded guilty to failing to maintain law and order under the RCMP Act.

David Attew was described as a star in B.C. Supreme Court for his work on major investigations, including the execution-style murders of six men in October 2007.

The former staff sergeant was one of four Mounties charged in relation with the investigation and last week one of them was handed a conditional sentence to be served in the community.

A publication ban prevented details involving Derek Brassington’s guilty plea and the same ban applies in Attew’s case.

Attew’s lawyer Michael Klein says his client had a 19-year policing career before he retired early.

Attew, who is expected to be sentenced later today, did not address the court but Klein says his client apologizes for his actions that were related to burnout on the job.

Brassington was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day to be served in the community after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The Canadian Press

