Police blocked 32 Avenue between 176 and 168 Streets Thursday afternoon, following a three-vehicle incident involving a police SUV. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Mountie to hospital with minor injuries in South Surrey crash

Three-vehicle incident occurred on 32 Avenue, near 176 Street

A Mountie was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a three-car crash on 32 Avenue in South Surrey Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which closed 32 Avenue to traffic between 168 and 176 Streets for more than three hours, occurred just after 1 p.m., as the eastbound officer approached 176 Street, said Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

The officer’s Ford Explorer “struck a vehicle from behind, and then that vehicle was pushed into the one in front of that,” Schumann told Peace Arch News Friday.

Only the police officer was taken to hospital, Schumann said, “but has already been released.”

The other vehicles involved were a Kia Rio and a Chevy Equinox, Schumann said.

He would not disclose the age of the officer, or if he was responding to another call for service at the time of the crash. He confirmed impairment was not a factor.

Schumann said the road was closed to facilitate investigation by the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service. The team is typically dispatched for collisions that result in serious injury or death, however, Schumann said they are also sometimes sent to incidents involving police vehicles.

He described the crash as “essentially a fender-bender.”

