Mountie charged in Lower Mainland sex crime involving minor

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved two charges against a Ridge Meadows RCMP officer.

Const. Gregory Scott Bakker has been charged with one count touching a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, and one count of breach of trust.

The charges stem from an investigation that took place between July and November 2016 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Abbotsford, Langley, and Surrey, said a release Thursday from the prosecution service.

The charges were filed in Surrey provincial court. Bakker was released on bail and next appears Oct. 5 in Surrey provincial court.

More to come.

