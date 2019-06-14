Members of the Abbotsford Police Department, and others, will climb to the summit of Mt. Baker next month in memory of Const. John Davidson.

Mount Baker climb to honour Abbotsford police officer killed in line of duty

Abbotsford police chief and Const. John Davidson’s three grown children among participants

Nine members of the Abbotsford Police Department will be among 15 people taking part in a climb to the summit of Mt. Baker next month in tribute to slain officer Const. John Davidson.

The climb is scheduled for July 21 and 22, and includes Davidson’s three grown children – Fay, Dina and Drew – as well as members of Central Valley Search and Rescue, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and RCMP.

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr said planning for the climb began a few months ago, when Const. Jason Baskin approached him with the idea.

Before Davidson was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 6, 2017, he and Baskin discussed hiking Mt. Baker at some point the following year.

“I remember him looking at the mountain and saying, almost daily, he wanted to be there,” Baskin said.

After his friend’s death, Baskin decided he still wanted to do the hike and came to Serr with the idea of including others from the department.

Serr was immediately on board, and others soon joined in, including Davidson’s children.

The chief said all the participants are already in good physical condition – several are avid hikers – but training began a week ago on climbing techniques such as using ropes and crampons, and how to safely traverse a glacier.

The crew plans to spend the first day of their climb getting to the base camp, where they will do some more training and then rest up before rising at about 2 a.m. for the second day.

They hope to reach the summit – 10,788 feet – by late morning. There, Serr said they will find a “respectful place” to lay down one of the coins that was created in Davidson’s memory.

Serr said this, no doubt, will be an emotional moment for all those involved, and they will each likely have their own way of remembering and honouring Davidson.

Serr will also have another person heavily on his mind – his son, Aiden, who died in a car crash at the age of 19 exactly one week after Davidson’s death.

The two were avid hikers and had planned to climb Mt. Baker on two separate occasions – both cancelled due to weather – before Aiden died.

“This will be a bit of closure for me … I’ll have a private moment for myself,” Serr said of completing the climb that he and his son never got to do together.

Also among those participating in the climb is Davidson’s former policing partner, Const. Renae Williams, who gave an emotional tribute to him at his funeral.

