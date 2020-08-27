Langley Mounties are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash in Murrayville Thursday morning. (Black Press Media files)

Motorcyclist killed in Langley in Thursday morning crash

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the accident, checking for possible medical issue

Langley Mounties are still investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident in Murrayville earlier today.

Police were called to the 4300-block of 224th Street just before 10 a.m. to reports that a motorcycle went off road into the ditch.

It’s believe the accident happened earlier in the morning, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision where the northbound motorcycle went off road to the right,” she said. “It is possible the operator suffered a medical event.”

The Langley RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team is investigating the cause.

At the same time, the BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent investigation to determine the cause of death.

Neither RCMP nor the corner will be releasing the identity of driver, Largy concluded.

PAST FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

VIDEO: Langley mom wants to hear from driver involved in crash that killed her son

