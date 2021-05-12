Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)

More victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ at Surrey playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Surrey RCMP is renewing its appeal to the public for information related to multiple “indecent acts” at a playground in Fleetwood.

On April 30, police received a report of an “indecent act” that happened the previous evening in the playground area of Coyote Creek Elementary (8131 156th St), according to a release from Corporal Vanessa Munn. At the time, Surrey RCMP was seeking witnesses.

RELATED: Mounties looking for witnesses to 'indecent act' in Fleetwood playground, April 30, 2021

Since then, Munn said four more victims have come forward and provided information about three additional incidents.

“Based on the information received investigators believe that one suspect is responsible for all of the indecent acts,” noted Munn.

She said all incidents happened between 4 and 6 p.m. and the suspect was seen “masturbating while standing near the entrance to a wooded trail at the back of the school grounds.”

The suspect, according to police, is described as South Asian, about 20 to 30 years old, an average build and about five-foot-seven, with a medium-to-dark skin tone. The release adds he has “old acne scars on his lower cheeks and chin,” and black wavy, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Munn added the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.”

Police say the Surrey RCMP Mobile Street Enforcement Team has been out conducting extra patrols in the area since the initial report to police.

READ ALSO: Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog in Surrey, April 9, 2021


Most Read