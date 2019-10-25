Thousands of BC Hydro customers have been affected by outages caused by a windstorm. (BC Hydro image)

More than 2,800 without power in Surrey amid windstorm

BC Hydro reports that thousands more are without power across Metro Vancouver, as of 1:30 p.m.

BC Hydro reports that more than 2,800 customers are without power in Surrey amid a windstorm, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Across Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, power has been knocked out to more than 13,500 customers.

That includes an estimated 1,900 in Richmond and Delta, and another 1,800-plus affected clients in Langley and Abbotsford.

Click here for the latest updates from BC Hydro.

Environment Canada forecasters called winds of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour with gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour on Friday across southern B.C.

The inclement weather is expected to ease by the evening.

READ MORE: Strong wind causes power outages, park closures in Lower Mainland

ALSO READ: Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

Amid the storm, the Vancouver Park Board closed Stanley Park, cancelling the Halloween Ghost Train for the rest of the day.

BC Ferries issued a travel advisory, cancelling the 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. The 1 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was also cancelled.


