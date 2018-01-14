More than 2,000 people in Surrey were left without power after a vehicle knocked out a power pole on Sunday morning. (Photo: BC Hydro)

More than 2,000 people left without power in Surrey after truck hits power pole

BC Hydro works to restore power after crash at Fraser Highway and 184th Street

SURREY — More than 2,000 customers were left without power in Surrey on Sunday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole at Fraser Highway and 184th Street.

Crews from BC Hydro are currently trying to restore the power while there are reports of traffic delays in the area.

As of 9:30 a.m., there were still 764 homes without power, according to BC Hydro.

More to come.

Heavy fog blankets B.C.'s south coast

