More properties on evacuation alert due to Sparks Lake wildfire

The blaze is burning near Kamloops

Sparks Lake wildfire, as shot by the BC Wildfire Service on July 2.

-Kamloops This Week

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 119 properties north of Kamloops Lake.

The alert is due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, which has recently seen increased activity on its southern and eastern flanks.

In total the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued evacuation orders for a total of 164 properties and evacuation alerts for 994 properties.

TNRD EOC has issued an evacuation order in the vicinity of Sabiston Lake in EA "J" due to the Sparks Lake Wildfire. Click on the link for more details or visit https://t.co/AOHU9XKu4G. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/2uHIqzfVKN pic.twitter.com/B0U9babTLf — TNRD (@TNRD) July 4, 2021

The Chief and council of the Skeetchestn Indian Band have implemented an evacuation order for their community.

As of 5 p.m. July 4, there were 135 firefighters, 19 helicopters, 24 pieces of heavy equipment for a total of 203 personnel assigned to the blaze.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is an estimated 36,300 hectares in size.

The most active area of the fire is the Criss Creek Drainage. There was significant growth on the fire the evening of July 3, moving onto the northeast edge of the Skeetchestn Indian Band’s Reserve lands.

The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the Sparks Lake wildfire (K21001) northwest of #Kamloops with an array structural protection, crews and equipment. For updates on this wildfire and other Wildfires of note, visit: https://t.co/3DFxI54ENx pic.twitter.com/oVTyFGt1l2 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 5, 2021

According to BC Wildfire, at Cayuse Lake crews are holding the edge of the perimeter with air support and building a guard.

On the northwest flank where the blaze is burning into the Elephant Hill Fire the fire behaviour is dropping off.

READ MORE: RCMP working to identify cause of Lytton, B.C., fire as two deaths confirmed

READ MORE: Lake Country mayor saddened by Lytton hometown wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021