New charges have been sworn against Brandon Teixeira. (File photos)

More charges for South Surrey fugitive arrested in California

Attempted murder among new charges against Brandon Teixeira

More charges have been sworn against the man accused in the 2017 killing Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey.

Surrey Provincial Court officials confirmed Monday that Brandon Nathan Teixeira – who was the subject of a extensive manhunt until his arrest last month in California on a charge of first-degree murder – is now also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure.

The new charges were sworn on Dec. 20, and are in connection with an Oct. 23, 2017 incident – the same date that Khabra was shot to death near Crescent Road and 36A Avenue, and a woman who U.S. court documents describe as Khabra’s girlfriend was also shot.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

READ MORE: Fugitive in South Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

According to U.S. District Court documents, the killing was motivated by revenge and an alleged $160,000 bounty.

First-degree murder charges in connection with Khabra’s death were first announced in September 2018.

Teixeira was arrested Dec. 1 at a residence in Oroville, Calif.

According to a news release issued by Butte County Sheriff’s office following his arrest, the accused killer attempted to elude capture by ramming an armoured vehicle with his own vehicle, then quickly backed up in an attempt to escape.

After BCSO used a second armoured vehicle to disable Teixeira’s vehicle, he continued to try to escape, the release stated.

“Teixeira exited his vehicle and did not follow BCSO commands. BCSO used a K-9 to take Teixeira into custody.”

Court documents note Teixeira was ordered ‘fully shackled’ for his U.S. court appearance.

He remains in custody in the U.S.

A “status conference” regarding extradition proceedings, originally set for Dec. 23, has been rescheduled for Jan. 30. Canadian officials have 60 days from Teixeira’s arrest “to submit its extradition packet,” a memo from the office of the federal defender notes.

Surrey court officials say there are currently seven warrants issued for Teixeira. In addition to the three counts covered by the Dec. 20 information, there are warrants for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of bail conditions. Those offences occurred between June 26, 2016 and July 12, 2018.

He is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with an incident in Maple Ridge on Aug. 23, 2105. Those charges were sworn Dec. 5, 2019 in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

– with files from Neil Corbett

