Mission poker player missing in Nevada is found alive and safe

Brad Booth went missing in July 13, found in mid September

Brad Booth, the former high stakes poker player from Mission who went missing in Nevada earlier this summer, has been found alive and safe.

On September 16, a post was made on the Facebook page “Let’s find BRAD BOOTH,” with a message from his family.

“We have confirmation that Brad is alive and well, but has been taking some time to himself as anticipated and hoped by many,” the post says. “We cannot thank you enough for your support and well wishes in locating him. Please note – we do not have any further information at this time.”

Booth was last seen on July 13 leaving the Grand Sierra Resort in his truck. He told his roommate he was going camping, but took minimal items which would only sustain him for a day or two, according to NamUs, a national information and resource centre for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases in the U.S.

Many of his friends and people from the professional-poker community posted on social media asking for help and information locating him in the following weeks.

Booth has brought home money twice from the World Series of Poker, has made it to the final table of the 2006 World Poker Tour, and placed fifth in the 2007 National Heads-Up Championship in 2007.

He was once considered one of the most successful high-limit cash players in poker, and had appeared frequently on televised poker shows.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, lets hope it turns around soon,” his family’s post said.

RELATED: Former high-stakes poker player from Mission missing in Nevada

missing personMissionpoker

