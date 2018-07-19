Police say Julia Yeates was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 13800-block of 17 Avenue.

Missing woman last seen in South Surrey

Julia Yeates may be driving a vehicle without licence plates, police say

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen early Thursday morning in South Surrey.

A news release issued just after noon on Thursday describes Julia Yeates as a five-foot-two, 31-year-old Caucasian woman, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Weighing 119 lbs, she was last seen around 3:30 a.m. July 19 in the 13800-block of 17 Avenue, wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Police say Yeates may be driving a grey, 2000 Honda Civic four-door sedan without licence plates.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” the release states.

Anyone with information on Yeates’ whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

