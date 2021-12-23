Brenda Warrington in photo released by Surrey RCMP on Thursday

Missing woman, 63, last seen in Guildford area, family and police ‘very concerned’

Contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Surrey RCMP is hoping for public help to locate a 68-year-old woman last seen in the Guildford area.

On Thursday (Dec. 23) at around noon, Brenda Warrington was reported missing from a parking lot in the 15300-block of Fraser Highway.

“It is believed that she left in a Grey 2003 Dodge Dakota, BC licence plate NJ3535. Family and police are very concerned for her well-being,” Mounties say in a news release.

She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’8, 160 lbs., with blue eyes and ashy blonde/grey hair. She was last seen wearing a bright blue jacket, blue jeans, and silver running shoes. “She may present as disoriented or confused and may be trying to find her way home,” police say.

Anyone with information that could assist police with locating Brenda Warrington, or who sees the vehicle described, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

