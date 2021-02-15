Thomas Tremblay, 68, as found dead in a Burnaby park on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Vancouver police handout)

Missing senior with brain injury found dead in Burnaby park

RCMP believe Thomas Tremblay, who had failed to return home from a walk, died due to exposure

A missing Metro Vancouver senior with a brain injury has been found dead.

According to Burnaby RCMP, Thomas Tremblay, 68, was found by two Burnaby residents in a “very remote” part of Byrne Creek Ravine Park on Sunday (Feb. 14). Vancouver police had first sent out an alert for the missing senior on Friday, and reissued it Saturday as snow pummelled the region.

Mounties believe that Tremblay, who had failed to return home from a walk Friday, died of exposure.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for,” said Cpl. Brett Cunningham. “We take this moment to remind ourselves how we must continue to protect and look out for our community’s most vulnerable.”

RCMP thanked everyone involved in the search efforts, including multiple police detachments and search and rescue teams, and Luna and Greg Hennessey, who found Tremblay.

Police

Thomas Tremblay, 68, as found dead in a Burnaby park on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Vancouver police handout)
