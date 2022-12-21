Megan Haughey. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Missing person last seen in Surrey near 10600-block of 135A Street

With info, contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

The following is a news release from Surrey RCMP.

File: 2022-193076

Date: 2022-12-21

Title: Missing Person to locate – Megan HAUGHEY

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 34-year-old female.

Megan Haughey was last seen on December 17, 2022 at 5:00 a.m., near the 10600 block of 135A Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Megan is described as a 34 year old Caucasian female, 5”5, 110 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Her last known clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

