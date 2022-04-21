Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Privacy screen on beach at Strathcona Beach Park (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Missing man located deceased in Okanagan Lake

Foul play is not suspected

An elderly Kelowna man has been found dead in Okanagan Lake.

RCMP received a report that a man in his 70s was missing from his home around 7:40 Thursday (Apr. 21) morning. After an extensive search of the area by the RCMP, police dog service, air services, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the man was located deceased in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Beach Park.

“Foul play is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service along with the Kelowna RCMP are leading the investigation,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “The RCMP are saddened by this tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

RCMP has notified the deceased man’s family and Victim Services are supporting the family during this time.

Read More: No updates or arrests 3 months after suspicious Kelowna death

Read More: Kelowna RCMP investigating after children suffer burn-like injuries in park

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

beachesCity of KelownaInvestigativeKelownaRCMP

Previous story
Surrey man wins $500,000 in April Fool’s Day lottery draw
Next story
Hospitalized COVID cases rise by 100, ICU holds steady in B.C. since last week

Just Posted

A new complex-care and supportive housing building in Green Timbers was unveiled April 21, 2022 at 9810 Foxglove Dr. in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey supportive housing project featuring 130 units unveiled in Green Timbers

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Surrey's Gordon Fisher won $500,000 with a lottery ticket purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey. (BCLC photo)
Surrey man wins $500,000 in April Fool’s Day lottery draw

Surrey resident John Cody with part of his massive collection of vinyl records, DVDs and books. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Big move for Surrey musician’s huge record collection from one house to another