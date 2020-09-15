Missing man, 72, last seen in the Guildford area Monday morning

‘Family and the Surrey RCMP are concerned for Vergelio’s overall health and well-being at this time’

Surrey Mounties are asking for help from the public to locate Vergelio Puda, last seen in the Guildford area.

Police say Vergelio was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14) near the 15600-block of 100th Avenue, possibly heading to Guildford Town Centre nearby, and has not been heard or seen since.

The RCMP detachment’s “missing person – high risk” bulletin was released to the media early Tuesday (Sept. 15).

“Family and the Surrey RCMP are concerned for Vergelio’s overall health and well-being at this time,” RCMP say.

He is described as a Filipino male, 72 years old, 5’5” with slim build, short black hair, clean shaven, wearing a beige circular hat, grey jacket, black striped shirt, black pants and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-143391.

