UPDATE: Missing Surrey girl, 15, located

Surrey RCMP sought help to locate Hailey McClelland

Hailey McClelland in a photo released by Surrey RCMP on Monday.

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Hailey McClelland has been located.

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a 15-year-old girl known to frequent the Guildford area.

Hailey McClelland was last seen at around 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, in Surrey.

She is described as Indigenous, 5’1” tall and approximately 89 pounds.

Surrey RCMP released a photo of Hailey on Monday afternoon.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” the release said.

“She has short brown hair and has blue eyes,” the release noted. “No clothing description is available.

“It is unusual for Hailey to stay out of contact for this long and she is known to frequent Guildford area.”

Anyone with information about Hailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-156323.

