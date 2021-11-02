Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky (nee Sears) in a photo sent to news media by Surrey RCMP on Tuesday morning (Nov. 2). (submitted photo)

Missing couple last seen at Surrey home on Halloween morning

'Family and police have been unable to make contact with Matthew or Janaye and are very concerned for their wellbeing as this is out of character'

Surrey RCMP ask for public help to locate a missing couple.

Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky (nee Sears) were reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“They were last seen at a residence in the 14500 block of 67A Avenue around 9:00 a.m. the same day,” according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

“Family and police have been unable to make contact with Matthew or Janaye and are very concerned for their wellbeing as this is out of character.”

Matthew Sawatzky is described as a 23-year-old Caucasian man, 5’10, 170 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Janaye Sawatzky is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian woman, 5’4, 120 lbs., with blonde hair, and hazel eyes. Janaye has multiple tattoos with the most visible being mountains on the inside of her left wrist.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2021 Black Dodge Ram, with British Columbia license plate RS0114.

Anyone with information that could assist with locating Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

