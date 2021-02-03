Ministry of Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey long-term care facility

According to the Feb. 2 COVID-19 joint statement from the Ministry of Health and the provincial health officer, there is now an outbreak at CareLife Fleetwood. (Photo: fraserhealth.ca)

The Ministry of Health has declared an outbreak at a Surrey long-term care facility.

In the Feb. 2 joint COVID-19 statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the outbreak was announced at CareLife Fleetwood.

It did not state how many cases there were, or if the cases were among staff or residents.

This is the third reported outbreak at the facility, according to the ministry’s weekly update on COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. care homes.

There was one between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11, 2020, with two cases among staff and no deaths.

The second was between Nov. 20, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021, with 16 cases (eight among staff and eight among residents). Two residents died.

The facility is owned and operated by Fraser Health.


