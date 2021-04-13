Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)

Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Not being able to go to a concert, or see your favourite sports team play in person, or go out for dinner with friends, or enjoy a warm hug are some of the many stressors that have negatively affected people’s mental health during the pandemic.

Few would disagree with Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions, that “COVID has made everything worse.”

Malcolmson was the guest speaker Tuesday during a digital “town hall” meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade.

“Early in the pandemic we saw such a strong increase in demand for mental health supports. It has not slowed,” she noted.

“More and more, as people are struggling, more and more people are reaching out for help, which is good. Workplaces play such a crucial role in promoting and maintaining positive mental health because this psychological health and safety in the work place aren’t just nice to have, they’re critical for workers and for employers alike. And they’re essential to a healthy province and a thriving economy.”

Malcolmson said last week the government launched a digital “hub” for workplace mental health that will grow into an “educational platform” that will provide a “range of tools” to help address common workplace concerns like harassment, COVID-19 exposure, anxiety, and depression.

READ ALSO: New BC mental health hub is inadequate: Surrey-White Rock MLA

READ ALSO: Surrey approves new rules, fines for drug and alcohol recovery homes

READ ALSO: Attorney General covers housing, homelessness and justice reform in Surrey Zoom

She said it’s based on a program, Caring for Caregivers, that the government set up for long-term healthcare workers a year ago.

Malcolmson also noted that the overdose crisis on Wednesday will enter its sixth year of officially being declared a public health emergency in B.C. “And these crises are not siloed from each other. COVID-19 has been particularly hard on people who use drugs, and their families, and Lower Mainland communities have been the visible epicentre.”

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction, she said. The provincial government is working with the federal government to de-criminalize the possession of small amounts of controlled substances to help reduce stigma and reduce barriers that discourage people from asking for help, Malcolmson added.

“Helping remove this stigma will help save lives,” she said. “Please reach out for help if you need it.”

The minister noted the government opened an urgent response centre in Surrey – the first in B.C. – that is focused particularly on addictions and mental health.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

mental healthopioid addictionSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

Just Posted

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

Fairgrounds to be used as public parking for mass vaccination site at Cloverdale Rec. Centre

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Surrey city council chambers. (File photo)
Surrey drugstores seeking relaxation of spacing rules ‘a challenge,’ councillor says

‘Obviously we need pharmacies but it seems to me that we are getting an awful lot of applications,’ Brenda Locke says

News Bulletin file photo
Surrey waives outdoor patio fees for pubs, restaurants

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, praised the move

Shana Harris-Morris was killed Feb. 4. (GoFundMe photo)
IHIT says 22-year-old killed in Surrey shooting was ‘unintended victim’

Shana Harris’ family makes appeal for more information

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
PHAC receives first report of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca

The federal agency says the person is now recovering at home

Most Read